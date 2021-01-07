Guilford, Greensboro officials look to crack down on COVID-19 rule breakers

"We incorporated all of the guidelines that their ordinance had from the city of Greensboro in our health rule," Alston said.

Alston said that the city of High Point, much of which sits in Guilford County, has not enacted any enforcement orders although the county's orders apply to every municipality.

Alston said that High Point Mayor Jay Wagner recently sent a text to Vaughan saying he doesn't want to burden any of his employees with enforcing health rules and that the governor can enforce them if he wishes.

Alston said some members of the High Point City Council are considering their own resolution to support the county's action as a show of solidarity.

Alston said he wants the commissioners to be more responsive to the pandemic since Democrats in November won a 7-2 majority on the board after eight years of Republican control. He criticized the board's former Republican members, saying they are supporters of President Donald Trump who have politicized the pandemic and resisted public health rules designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"The overwhelming majority of folks in the county want that protection and you can't allow the tail to wag the dog," Alston said.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

