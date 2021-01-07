Guilford, Greensboro officials look to crack down on COVID-19 rule breakers

GREENSBORO — Elected officials in Greensboro and Guilford County, who in recent years have made only limited efforts to cooperate on community issues, could today agree to share responsibility in enforcing a statewide mandate designed to protect the public from exposure to COVID-19.
The move underscores the severity and scope of North Carolina's fight against the coronavirus, as cases and deaths continue to mount and hospital systems, including Cone Health, struggle to keep pace.
In order to blunt the respiratory disease's spread, Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a statewide mandate requiring the wearing of masks in businesses and limiting the number of people allowed in restaurants among other public health measures.
However, residents and business owners locally and across North Carolina continue to disregard, and sometimes outright flout, those orders.
It's been thought that a collaboration between the county and city governments could go far in deterring disobedience.
So tonight, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will consider an agreement with the city of Greensboro that lays out responsibilities for training enforcement personnel and how to levy fines or other penalties.
Up until now, the county and city have been trying to do their part in supporting Cooper, albeit independent of each other.
In December, the commissioners approved a countywide order that calls for restaurants to be fined and possibly closed if they're in violation of the governor's mandate.
In late November, Mayor Nancy Vaughan instituted a similar order to also enforce those rules.
Two weeks ago, the city said that inspectors had visited 500 businesses to make sure they're in compliance.
So far, many businesses have been inspected but no fines have been levied, Vaughan said.
"While certainly compliance isn’t 100% across the board, it is significantly more than it was when we started this," she said.
Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, said Wednesday that the agreement with Greensboro shows that the city and county would agree to work together to enforce the countywide health rules the commissioners approved in December.
The agreement lays out the county's plan for training employees to inspect businesses and respond to tips when they are suspected of violating the laws. The agreement also leaves open the possibility that the city could supply some of its own employees to help enforce the rules if needed.
The agreement specifically prohibits forced entry or use of force against any person or business that violates the regulations.
"We incorporated all of the guidelines that their ordinance had from the city of Greensboro in our health rule," Alston said.
Alston said that the city of High Point, much of which sits in Guilford County, has not enacted any enforcement orders although the county's orders apply to every municipality.
Alston said that High Point Mayor Jay Wagner recently sent a text to Vaughan saying he doesn't want to burden any of his employees with enforcing health rules and that the governor can enforce them if he wishes.
Alston said some members of the High Point City Council are considering their own resolution to support the county's action as a show of solidarity.
Alston said he wants the commissioners to be more responsive to the pandemic since Democrats in November won a 7-2 majority on the board after eight years of Republican control. He criticized the board's former Republican members, saying they are supporters of President Donald Trump who have politicized the pandemic and resisted public health rules designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"The overwhelming majority of folks in the county want that protection and you can't allow the tail to wag the dog," Alston said.
