GREENSBORO — The North Carolina House passed a bill on Wednesday that would add the Haw River Trail to the State Parks system as a State Trail. The vote was 111-0.

The trail is not completed, but as envisioned, it would run through Rockingham, Guilford, Alamance, Orange, and Chatham counties.

It would link Haw River State Park, which sits on the boundary of Guilford and Rockingham counties, and Jordan Lake State Recreation Area, which is in Chatham County.

The bill calls for the state to, "support, promote, encourage, and facilitate the establishment of trail segments on State park lands and on lands of other federal, State, local and private landowners."

The current Haw River Trail Partnership includes 11 local governments, plus the state. According to the partnership's website, over 20 miles of land trail are open to the public in Alamance County. The website also has a map listing boat access points for what it refers to a "paddle trail."

To become law, the bill must next pass the NC Senate.