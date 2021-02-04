Guilford officials consider giving High Point $7 million for 'catalyst' baseball stadium

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will consider giving a $7 million economic development grant to the city of High Point to help pay for a baseball stadium that has become the heart of a downtown redevelopment effort.
The Board of Commissioners voted 6-3 on Thursday to schedule a public hearing on the matter. The incentive would amount to about $370,000 a year for 19 years to help High Point pay its debt and interest of roughly $50 million.
The commissioners will hold that hearing during their Feb. 18 meeting.
Eric Olmedo, High Point's assistant city manager, told the commissioners during a work session that Truist Point ballpark, which opened in 2019 and hosts the High Point Rockers, is the "catalyst" for a downtown redevelopment project that will include a hotel and food hall.
Developer Elliott Sidewalk Communities of Maryland is building the food hall, which will open this year, as well as the hotel, offices and apartments along the outfield perimeter of the ballpark.
In addition to the Elliott project, local developers have refurbished two old mills into the Congdon Yards office and restaurant space nearby.
Also, Peters Development is building a variety of commercial and residential buildings off North Main Street.
If the money is granted, it would represent about 14% of High Point's debt payments for the stadium, according to County Manager Mike Halford. That's less than what High Point had requested four years ago when the commissioners turned the city down for assistance before it built the ballpark.
Olmedo told commissioners that the project was designed to help revive a downtown that is essentially a hub of activity only twice a year when the High Point Market is in town.
He said development already built around the stadium has increased taxable property values in the district by $74.5 million since 2016.
Several commissioners suggested Thursday they wanted to hear more details about the assistance in another work session before placing it on the next agenda.
Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said because High Point made a similar request four years ago, "we've seen this show before. There isn't anything new."
Six commissioners voted to schedule the public hearing, but three — Republican Commissioners Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue and Democratic Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy — were against it.
