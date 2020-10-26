Guilford, other public schools across NC see steep drop in students during pandemic

Education leaders across the state had feared that enrollment would drop as some parents might not enroll their children due to the pandemic. It resulted in state lawmakers agreeing not to reduce state funding this school year for districts that had fewer students.

Wake County school officials acknowledge there are fewer students than last school year. But they say the drop isn't as stark as the initial numbers indicate.

Lisa Luten, a Wake County school spokeswoman, said the first month figures reflect how some families didn't participate in the opening two weeks of the school year that were used as an orientation period. Luten said figures from the second month, which haven't been officially released, will be much higher in Wake.

Needs to be moved higher: A spokesperson for Guilford County schools told EducationNC that the district expects its second month's enrollment will be higher than the first month. Guilford had the largest drop in the state, according to EdNC, at 16.47%. The district had 11,601 fewer students than in the first month of last school year, from 70,434 to 58,833.

Wake's drop was not as steep as Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, which had 7,477 fewer students for a 5.13% decline. CMS has 138,356 students, second only to Wake County in North Carolina.