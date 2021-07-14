Guilford school board rejects proposal to rescind Contreras' COVID-19 power

GREENSBORO — Superintendent Sharon Contreras said she has yet to use the emergency power the school board gave her at beginning of the pandemic, but thinks a situation still might arise where it could be needed.
On Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education voted 5-3 along party lines to reject a measure that would have set conditions for a time limit on that power, after board member Anita Sharpe called for consideration of the issue. Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor was absent from the vote.
Sharpe and other board members voted unanimously in March 2020 to authorize the superintendent to temporarily waive board policies when necessary to quickly respond to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic — with the understanding Contreras would inform the board when she did.
Since that time, Contreras said she has never used the emergency power to waive any board policies.
Sharpe said she agreed with public speakers at Tuesday night’s meeting “who talked about what a good job the superintendent did during this 16 months of emergency situation.”
“I think the fact that we are together in this room is an indication that the emergency aspect of COVID-19 is over,” said Sharpe, possibly alluding to the fact that the board was opening its meetings to the public for the first time since the pandemic began.
Sharpe said she wanted the school board to end the emergency power — not as a dig at Contreras, but as a resumption of responsibility.
Contreras said she thought she might still face a situation where it would be useful to make a quick decision to respond to the pandemic on behalf of the district.
According to Nora Carr, the district’s chief of staff, only about 26% of teenagers in Guilford County are vaccinated and children under 12 don’t yet have the opportunity to receive a shot.
If the schools faced a surge in COVID-19 cases, Carr said, it could be useful for the district to act quickly between school board meetings.
“As much as we would all like this to be over,” Carr said, “it’s not over yet.”
Board member Pat Tillman also praised Contreras and district staff in their handling of the pandemic, but questioned how long the superintendent’s emergency powers should last.
“In truth, I haven’t used the powers and if you voted to take them away, I can live with that,” Contreras said.
She suggested if the board wanted to set some sort of expiration date, it could coincide with the end of North Carolina’s state of emergency. Last month, Gov. Roy Cooper extended it until July 30. It’s not yet clear if he will extend it again.
Tillman supported the idea and Sharpe agreed to abandon her original motion, which would have immediately ended the superintendent’s emergency authority.
All three Republicans on the board voted for the measure, but the five Democrats present were less enthusiastic.
“I don’t even know why we are having this conversation,” board member Khem Irby said, “other boards don’t seem to be worried about their superintendents being able to move quickly.”
Board member Bettye Jenkins then asked whether any other school boards across the state had done something similar.
Carr said she was only aware of that happening in Wake County, where the superintendent actually requested that the powers be rescinded.
Board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small said she thought Cooper could possibly face political pressure to end the state of emergency, so she wanted to preserve local decision-making where possible.
“Even if the state power is rescinded we still need to be able to have local control,” she said.
