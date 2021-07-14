Guilford school board rejects proposal to rescind Contreras' COVID-19 power

Sharpe said she wanted the school board to end the emergency power — not as a dig at Contreras, but as a resumption of responsibility.

Contreras said she thought she might still face a situation where it would be useful to make a quick decision to respond to the pandemic on behalf of the district.

According to Nora Carr, the district’s chief of staff, only about 26% of teenagers in Guilford County are vaccinated and children under 12 don’t yet have the opportunity to receive a shot.

If the schools faced a surge in COVID-19 cases, Carr said, it could be useful for the district to act quickly between school board meetings.

“As much as we would all like this to be over,” Carr said, “it’s not over yet.”

Board member Pat Tillman also praised Contreras and district staff in their handling of the pandemic, but questioned how long the superintendent’s emergency powers should last.

“In truth, I haven’t used the powers and if you voted to take them away, I can live with that,” Contreras said.