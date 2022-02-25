Guilford schools superintendent honored with nationwide Women in School Leadership award

GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras was honored as this year's top female school superintendent by the American Association of School Administrators.

The group announced its honorees for the 2022 AASA Women in School Leadership Awards earlier this month. Contreras won in the superintendent category.

“One major component of working toward equitable solutions in our school systems is recognizing the outstanding leadership from women who are making positive impacts in the lives of our children,” AASA executive director Daniel A. Domenech said in a news release.

According to the news release, applicants for the award were judged on educational leadership, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

“As someone who gets to see her leadership first-hand, I’m so elated that Superintendent Contreras’ peers and colleagues from across the country have recognized something I’ve known for years,” Deena Hayes-Greene, chairwoman of the Guilford County Board of Education, said in a separate news release from the school district. “Sharon Contreras leads people and our district to heights we’ve never seen before and her legacy is one that is truly lasting.”

Contreras has served Guilford County Schools as superintendent for more than five years. She announced in January she will be leaving after the end of this academic year to take a position leading The Innovation Project, a nonprofit group of North Carolina school superintendents that tries to develop innovative strategies for public education.

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.