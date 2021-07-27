Guilford schools will require masks for all, COVID-19 tests for some

People could be tested once or twice a week, based on how bad the spread of COVID-19 is in the community at the time.

Jill Wilson, the school district's lawyer, said that there's legal precedent for requiring testing of students who are participating in voluntary activities.

"I believe it would be upheld by the courts," Wilson said.

Board members voted on the measure following a lengthy question-and-answer period with district staff and Health Director Iulia Vann, who shared information on how cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent weeks with the emergence of the delta variant.

"These are numbers that we haven't seen since April of this year," she said of current case counts.

Linda Welborn and Anita Sharpe, the two board members who voted against the measure, both shared concern that there didn't seem to be an obvious point where facial coverings would no longer be required.

"Parents are concerned that it is going to be like the flu, that it’s never going to go away," Welborn said.