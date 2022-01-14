Guilford superintendent leaving for another job at the end of the school year

GREENSBORO — Superintendent Sharon Contreras has led Guilford County Schools through every step of the COVID-19 pandemic as she and school board members felt their way through a maze of difficult decisions and frustrating choices.
In a surprise announcement on Friday, she announced plans for her exit.
Contreras said she will be leaving after the end of this school year to take a position leading The Innovation Project, a nonprofit group of North Carolina school superintendents that tries to develop innovative strategies for public education.
As she spoke with reporters on Friday about her choice, Contreras said she was drawn by the opportunity to help other superintendents and hopes the job will allow her to spend more time with her grand-nephew Jonathan, whom she is raising.
"I realized I am caring so deeply for other people's children and I have a child that's about to go into high school, and at some point we all have to make a decision about what's good for ourselves and our own family," she said.
The pandemic, she explained, has made the job of a superintendent more difficult than ever — as well as other for other district staff, from teachers to bus drivers.
"I think that the community has to come together to solve some of the problems created by the pandemic instead of simply looking at school districts and saying this is a school district problem," she said. "I think that makes it much more difficult to keep educators in positions."
Greg Newlin, the principal of Western Guilford High School, attended Friday's news conference and listened to Contreras take questions from the media and receive praise and congratulations from the district's school board chairwoman and vice-chairwoman.
He said he thinks Contreras has a good grasp of the "plight of the day to day" facing educators.
"With all she has to do in terms of running this enormous organization, she understands that struggle at the school level," he said.
Contreras has lead Guilford County Schools for five and a half years. She previously was superintendent for the Syracuse City School District in New York from 2011-2016, following many years as an administrator and teacher in districts around the country.
Over that time, Contreras built national connections through her work with groups like the Council for Great City Schools and Howard University’s Urban Superintendents Academy.
In December 2020, CNN reported Contreras was among those being "seriously considered" to be President-elect Joe Biden's education secretary. The position ultimately went to Miguel Cardona.
And in November, The School Superintendents Association named Contreras a finalist for its 2022 Women in School Leadership Award.
In Guilford County, Contreras championed projects to expand and reimagine the district's career and technical education offerings, such as several new "signature" academies that have opened at area high schools.
She also played a critical role in the creation of Guilford County Schools' facilities master plan. Voters approved a $300 million bond referendum in November 2020 aimed at funding the first phase of that plan.
At other times, Contreras waded into controversy, such as when she recommended closing Gateway Education Center to protect students with special needs amid the building's ongoing structural issues and other health concerns. Parents battled the proposal, Contreras backed off and the school board ultimately voted to keep Gateway open while funding some repairs.
Reactions on Friday to the news of Contreras' departure varied.
"I'm just still very overwhelmed and sad and at the same time I understand people have careers, too," said Khem Irby, a school board member. "She has given all of her expertise and talent to Guilford County. It makes it very hard for the next person as well because we can't accept anything less."
Irby said Contreras has a great ability to not only come up with a vision but also lay out a plan that's supported by data. And she said she's been struck with the rapport Contreras has built with everyday people in Guilford County.
"People in this community really do love her," she said. "People come up to her and they know her."
Marc Ridgill, a retired school resource officer and longtime Contreras critic, said he thinks a different leader could do better with improving district reading scores and lessening violence and discipline issues in schools. A lot depends though, he said, on whom the school board picks as her replacement.
"It's only half the battle," said Ridgill who ran for school board in 2018 and plans to run again this year. "The replacement is more important than her leaving."
School board member Deborah Napper fell somewhere in the middle.
"For the district, I don’t think it’s a matter of good or bad," she said. "It gives us the opportunity for some new blood and some new thought processes. It's an opportunity for change."
Napper said that since she joined the board in December 2020, her entire time working with Contreras has been during the pandemic.
"I think she handled that as well or better than the other superintendents in North Carolina and she did the best with what she had," Napper said. "There were so many situations where there was no good answer. "
Assistant editor Jennifer Fernandez contributed to this story.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.