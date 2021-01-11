Guilford's vaccine rollout has been good for some, others left wanting — and waiting

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday to senior citizens had mixed results, with some easily getting their injections while others were left still wanting — and waiting — for theirs.
As the U.S. enters its second month of the biggest vaccination drive in history, its painstakingly slow rollout involving health care workers and nursing home residents — many of whom are skeptical of the injection — has been marred with concern and criticism.
Meanwhile, states like North Carolina are moving on to the next phase before the first one is complete, making shots available to teachers, bus drivers and senior citizens such as Geneva Thompson.
Thompson thought Monday morning was her chance to finally get the COVID-19 vaccine.
After calling around last week, the 79-year-old Thompson said she was told she could show up without an appointment to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. She got up at 5 a.m., drove across town to pick up her 85-year-old sister and headed to the coliseum.
When she arrived before 8 a.m., Thompson said a handful of other cars were driving around like her, but there were no signs or personnel directing people where to go.
“I checked every door all the way around that place,” Thompson said.
Thompson eventually ran into a coliseum employee who told her vaccinations would not begin there until Jan. 19.
A frustrated Thompson said that she would check back.
While a news release last week from Guilford County specified that vaccines would be given by appointment only, it did list the coliseum complex as one of three sites where they would be provided starting Monday.
At 8 a.m. Monday, the two other vaccination sites listed by the health department — Mount Zion Baptist Church and High Point University Community Center — opened without issue.
After over 10 months of living in fear of contracting the coronavirus or spreading it to someone else, Guilford residents began calling last week, trying to secure an appointment to be one of the first people 75 and older outside of health care professionals to be vaccinated in Guilford County.
Mary Ward, 80, and her husband were vaccinated shortly before noon on Monday at the Mount Zion site.
Ward said making an appointment proved to be taxing.
"I was calling, my husband was calling and our daughter was calling," Ward said.
Eventually, she and her husband gave up after being unable to reach anyone.
"Our daughter — she kept trying, though," Ward said. "She got through."
Ward has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — or COPD — a condition that could put her at higher risk for complications should she contract COVID-19. She said she knew getting the vaccine was especially important because of her condition.
"I trust our medical personnel," Ward said. "I have no problem taking (the vaccine)."
For Jerry and Patsy Smith, scheduling an appointment and getting vaccinated at Mount Zion Baptist Church was a "simple and organized" process.
"We called on Friday and (Patsy) got an automated voicemail," said Jerry Smith, 79.
Within an hour, they'd received a call back and set up an appointment for Monday.
"I thought it would be a week or two before we'd get it," he said.
Patsy Smith, 80, said once they arrived on Monday, they were brought into the "well-sanitized" church and vaccinated by a "friendly" staff. After waiting 15 minutes to make sure they did not have any sort of reaction, they were free to go.
"We feel very fortunate to have gotten in this early," she said.
