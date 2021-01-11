Guilford's vaccine rollout has been good for some, others left wanting — and waiting

GREENSBORO — Guilford County's rollout of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday to senior citizens had mixed results, with some easily getting their injections while others were left still wanting — and waiting — for theirs.

As the U.S. enters its second month of the biggest vaccination drive in history, its painstakingly slow rollout involving health care workers and nursing home residents — many of whom are skeptical of the injection — has been marred with concern and criticism.

Meanwhile, states like North Carolina are moving on to the next phase before the first one is complete, making shots available to teachers, bus drivers and senior citizens such as Geneva Thompson.

Thompson thought Monday morning was her chance to finally get the COVID-19 vaccine.

After calling around last week, the 79-year-old Thompson said she was told she could show up without an appointment to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. She got up at 5 a.m., drove across town to pick up her 85-year-old sister and headed to the coliseum.

When she arrived before 8 a.m., Thompson said a handful of other cars were driving around like her, but there were no signs or personnel directing people where to go.