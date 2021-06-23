Gunfire in Gibsonville: After near misses, residents worry where the next stray bullet may strike

GIBSONVILLE — It's not unusual for residents to hear shots fired outside the town limits.
Guilford County, which covers a part of Gibsonville, has an ordinance that allows the discharge of firearms as long as it's not within 150 yards of another residence. If the shooting is at a target range, the range must have backstops that prevent bullets from flying beyond targets.
But the ordinance offers little else in terms of regulation.
So when Jeff Meisnere heard shooting one day last July, he didn't think much of it.
Meisnere lives in a new subdivision within the town limits but not far from an unincorporated area of eastern Guilford County.
His two-story house had several unoccupied rooms upstairs.
Several days after he heard the shooting, Meisnere happened to be in one of those upstairs rooms when he saw damage to a window frame and the metal blinds attached. A mark scarred the ceiling.
But what he saw next gave him pause.
A door in the room had a small bullet hole. When he examined the other side of the door, Meisnere saw what was clearly the exit path of a bullet.
Then he found the bullet lying on the floor.
"It literally went through the house," Meisnere said.
Three other nearby houses were damaged on that late July day.
It was the culmination of five years of complaints in which residents called the Gibsonville Police Department 15 times over "shots fired" problems, town officials say.
And while Gibsonville has a strict ordinance banning the discharge of firearms within town limits, Guilford County has a 1985 ordinance on the books that may have become outdated in some parts of the county where dense housing has been built in the past several years.
As sheriff's deputies and Gibsonville police try to work out the problem with the person doing the shooting, the town has seen no further incidents of damage since last July.
But residents haven't forgotten.
Gibsonville Alderwoman Yvonne Maizland appeared in late May before the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to explain what happened and plead for a change to the law.
"We have a situation where an individual who is a resident of Guilford County is engaging in target practice on private property adjacent to two high-density housing developments in Gibsonville," she told the commissioners.
It's a unique situation. Gibsonville police could do little about the incident outside their jurisdiction. And because county law is lenient, sheriff's deputies can only talk to the property owner about the problem, not hand out citations.
Stray bullets in Guilford County became news again earlier this month when a man was struck in the head while dining at Sedgefield Country Club in June, but wasn't seriously injured.
Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the commissioners, said the county is listening to Maizland and paying attention to the issue. He added that the county has no timetable for looking at the law but something could come before the board this summer.
"It depends on what our county attorney looks at to see if we can close some loopholes," Alston said, "and at the same time not violate anyone's rights."
Meanwhile, Maizland is taking her campaign to Alamance County, which also has a more lenient shooting ordinance than Gibsonville and encompasses part of the town.
She says the counties should adopt an ordinance similar to one in Orange County that strikes the right balance between safety and property rights. It specifically prohibits target shooting where a bullet leaves the property of the shooter.
"The only addition I would add to that ordinance is defining a proper backstop," she said.
