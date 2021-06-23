Gunfire in Gibsonville: After near misses, residents worry where the next stray bullet may strike

"It literally went through the house," Meisnere said.

Three other nearby houses were damaged on that late July day.

It was the culmination of five years of complaints in which residents called the Gibsonville Police Department 15 times over "shots fired" problems, town officials say.

And while Gibsonville has a strict ordinance banning the discharge of firearms within town limits, Guilford County has a 1985 ordinance on the books that may have become outdated in some parts of the county where dense housing has been built in the past several years.

As sheriff's deputies and Gibsonville police try to work out the problem with the person doing the shooting, the town has seen no further incidents of damage since last July.

But residents haven't forgotten.

Gibsonville Alderwoman Yvonne Maizland appeared in late May before the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to explain what happened and plead for a change to the law.

"We have a situation where an individual who is a resident of Guilford County is engaging in target practice on private property adjacent to two high-density housing developments in Gibsonville," she told the commissioners.