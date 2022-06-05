GREENSBORO, NC (June 05, 2022) – On 06.05.2022 at 12:48 a.m. police responded in reference to two gunshot victims transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. One victim was listed in critical condition and the second victim had non-life threatening injuries. The location of the shooting was undetermined at this time.
