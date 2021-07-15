 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hadley

Hadley

Hadley

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rare find: High Point man buys human skull at yard sale
Local

Rare find: High Point man buys human skull at yard sale

Trevor Hines, who says he has always loved old things and grew up watching "Antiques Roadshow," frequents yard sales and found the skull at a yard sale in Lumberton. He declines to tell how much he paid for the skull, but he says he paid over $100 for it and two other items.

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona
Education

Fugitive NC couple arrested in Arizona

  • Updated

An Alexander County couple wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a furniture plant employee were arrested in Arizona on Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Deputy Commander Brian Alfano said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News