HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational info

What: 45th annual high school basketball tournament.
When: Monday-Wednesday.
Where: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
Who: Boys and girls teams from Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford.
Admission: Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $20, and single-session tickets are $10 for Monday and Tuesday and $15 for Wednesday.
SCHEDULE
BOYS
Monday
Court 2
No. 2 Grimsley (8-0) vs. No. 7 Ragsdale (7-1), 2:30 p.m.
No. 3 Northwest Guilford (5-2) vs. No. 6 Page (3-4), 4 p.m.
Court 1
No. 1 Greensboro Day (15-2) vs. No. 8 Southeast Guilford (1-8), 6 p.m.
No. 4 Dudley (4-3) vs. No. 5 Smith (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Court 2
Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford loser vs. Dudley-Smith loser, 4:30 p.m.
Grimsley-Ragsdale loser vs. Northwest Guilford-Page loser, 6 p.m.
Court 1
Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford winner vs. Dudley-Smith winner, 6 p.m.
Grimsley-Ragsdale winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Page winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Court 2
Seventh-place game, noon
Court 1
Fifth-place game, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday
Court 1
No. 1 Northwest Guilford (6-2) vs. No. 8 Dudley (1-6), 3 p.m.
No. 4 Greensboro Day (5-5) vs. No. 5 Page (2-5), 4:30 p.m.
Court 2
No. 2 Ragsdale (4-3) vs. No. 7 Grimsley (3-5), 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Southeast Guilford (6-2) vs. No. 3 Smith (8-1), 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Court 2
Northwest Guilford-Dudley loser vs. Greensboro Day-Page loser, 1:30 p.m.
Ragsdale-Grimsley loser vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford loser, 3 p.m.
Court 1
Northwest Guilford-Dudley winner vs. Greensboro Day-Page winner, 1:30 p.m.
Ragsdale-Grimsley winner vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford winner, 3 p.m.
Wednesday
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Court 1
Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.
Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
