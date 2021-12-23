 Skip to main content
HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational info
What: 45th annual high school basketball tournament.

When: Monday-Wednesday.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

Who: Boys and girls teams from Dudley, Greensboro Day, Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page, Ragsdale, Smith, Southeast Guilford.

Admission: Tournament books containing tickets for all games are $20, and single-session tickets are $10 for Monday and Tuesday and $15 for Wednesday.

SCHEDULE

BOYS

Monday

Court 2

No. 2 Grimsley (8-0) vs. No. 7 Ragsdale (7-1), 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Northwest Guilford (5-2) vs. No. 6 Page (3-4), 4 p.m.

Court 1

No. 1 Greensboro Day (15-2) vs. No. 8 Southeast Guilford (1-8), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Dudley (4-3) vs. No. 5 Smith (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Court 2

Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford loser vs. Dudley-Smith loser, 4:30 p.m.

Grimsley-Ragsdale loser vs. Northwest Guilford-Page loser, 6 p.m.

Court 1

Greensboro Day-Southeast Guilford winner vs. Dudley-Smith winner, 6 p.m.

Grimsley-Ragsdale winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Page winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Court 2

Seventh-place game, noon

Court 1

Fifth-place game, noon

Third-place game, 3 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday

Court 1

No. 1 Northwest Guilford (6-2) vs. No. 8 Dudley (1-6), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Greensboro Day (5-5) vs. No. 5 Page (2-5), 4:30 p.m.

Court 2

No. 2 Ragsdale (4-3) vs. No. 7 Grimsley (3-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southeast Guilford (6-2) vs. No. 3 Smith (8-1), 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Court 2

Northwest Guilford-Dudley loser vs. Greensboro Day-Page loser, 1:30 p.m.

Ragsdale-Grimsley loser vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford loser, 3 p.m.

Court 1

Northwest Guilford-Dudley winner vs. Greensboro Day-Page winner, 1:30 p.m.

Ragsdale-Grimsley winner vs. Smith-Southeast Guilford winner, 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Court 2

Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Court 1

Fifth-place game, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place game, 1:30 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

