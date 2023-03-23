HAIL THE QUEEN: Sure, a certain singer is performing at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday night, but maybe gospel, soul and jazz are more your thing, and maybe your wallet can’t take that kind of hit. Enter Yolanda Adams, who’s been called the Contemporary Queen of Gospel Music and has won four Grammy Awards, four Dove Awards and a whopping 16 Stellar Gospel Music Awards. She performs at 8 p.m. Saturday with the Greensboro Symphony at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 North Elm St., Greensboro. Oh, and tickets start at $35. For more information, visit www.tangercenter.com.
