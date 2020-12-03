Haitian family translates food-truck success into a restaurant in Whitsett

They looked at a lot of locations between Greensboro and Winston-Salem, hoping to find a spot convenient to their two core audiences, but nothing ever quite worked out.

Then DJ kept driving past this place for lease in Whitsett.

“This place is not far from our house. This place, I felt like God was directing us to it,” DJ said. “We just always passed it, and it was sitting there, and one day we stopped and talked to the landlord. He wanted something different in there, and we told him we cook Haitian.”

The Vilnors were able to build their own kitchen and design their dining room from scratch at King-Queen Caribbean Bar & Grill. The sleek, contemporary dining room, in primarily black and white, is spacious. It can seat 85 people at full capacity, or about 42 to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. It has a full bar offering beer, wine and cocktails, with seating for at least 12.

The dining room is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, but DJ said the bulk of their business now is takeout. DJ and Hilder are doing everything themselves except for bartending on busy nights.