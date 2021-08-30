Hallmark movies are a staple of a NC city’s film industry

Plus, the production donated $10,000 to the foundation in exchange for being allowed to film both inside and outside of the lighthouse. “One Summer,” based on the book by David Baldacci, stars Sam Page and Sarah Drew in the story a man who travels to his late wife’s hometown with their kids to seek closure after her death and to honor her memory.

Of course, the tony Bald Head Island has roots in Wilmington’s film industry dating all the way back to the late 1980s, when the goofy comedy “Weekend at Bernie’s” shot there. Still, it’s relatively rare for Bald Head to be featured so prominently, in part because getting equipment on and off set is more difficult than on your average shoot.

Hallmark movies, with a wrap-to-air time that’s measured in weeks rather than months, aren’t always what you’d call prestige pictures. But if they’re not critically acclaimed, exactly, the movies are popular.

According to a news release from the company, in the fourth quarter of 2020 The Hallmark Channel was the most-watched entertainment cable network among women 18 and over for the seventh consecutive year. The company attributes that viewership to its Christmas-heavy programming in the fourth quarter of those years.

“When you do Hallmark, it’s all about love. About happiness,” Ferguson said. “I’d rather do that than something that reminds me of the news.”