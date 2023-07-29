December 27, 1930 July 21, 2023

A memorial service for Mary Ann Hancock of Richmond Va. will be held Sunday July 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church Richmond. She passed away peacefully Friday July 21, 2023.

A native of Raleigh, N.C., moved to Greensboro with her husband raising their family. She moved to Henrico County in June of 1972 with her family. She retired from the Lung Association of Virginia.

Surviving are her daughter Martha Smith; sons David Hancock of Albuquerque, N.M. and Donald Hancock of St. Thomas, VI; seven grandchildren and eight greatgrandchildren.

Please join the family in celebrating her life at a reception following service.

