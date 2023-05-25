HANGING (ROCK) OUT: Though summer doesn’t start until June 21, many folks would argue that Memorial Day feels like we’re saying goodbye to cool temperatures and ready to fire up the grills and squeeze into swimsuits. A good way to mark the season? A drive to Hanging Rock State Park for a hike on one of its many trails. The visitor center alone, with its mini-museum and sweeping views of the mountains, is worth a visit. Go early if you’re headed there on the weekend.