Happy Halloween! Here's some events today in the Triad, from haunted houses to trunk or treats

BSA Troop 101's Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro. 336-688-6915.
Pumpkin Patch: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Centerfield United Methodist Church, 6142 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. All proceeds support the Centerfield Youth.
Spooky Bottom Haunted Trail: 7-11:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 6059 Union Grove Church Road, Seagrove. $20-$40. 336-879-0255, chris@spookybottom.com or https://spookybottom.com/.
Kersey Valley Spookywoods Haunted Attraction: 8-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 1615 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. $35.70-$79.63. 336-431-1700 or spookywoods.com.
J. Razz and Tazz Farm Fall Fun: 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, J. Razz and Tazz Farm, 466 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville. Haunted hay rides, pumpkin patches, hay rides (kid friendly), mazes. No pets. Fees vary per activity. Credit and debit cards not accepted. 336-697-1675 or www.jrazz.com.
Haunted Hollow: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 4149 Happy Hollow Road, Asheboro. $20. Haunted house. 336-937-2218 or www.facebook.com/HauntedHollowNC.
Corntacular Adventure at Harvest Ridge Farm: noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 545 Service Road, Ruffin. $12. Free admission to children 2 and younger. Pumpkin patches, hay rides (kid friendly), mazes/corn mazes (kid friendly). 336-344-2323 or comegetlost.com.
Woods of Terror: 5601 N. Church St., Greensboro. Open on select dates and times through Nov. 5. $30-$60. woodsofterror.com.
Free
Day of the Dead Festival and Fundraiser: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2510 Hiatt St., Greensboro. Latino artists, Latino mobile home residents, Lindley Park neighbors and community partners. Hope for Hiatt — to raise funds and gather community support to purchase the mobile home park, rather than face eviction in January. http://tiny.cc/HiattFAQ.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Bethel AME Church, 200 Regan St., Greensboro. Lasts until 100 bags are distributed.
Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Randolph County Sheriff's Office parking lot, 727 McDowell Road, Asheboro. 336-318-6689.
Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free. 336-674-0022.
Pumpkin Smash: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 6, Lake Brandt, 5945 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro. All ages. Bring your pumpkins to Lake Brandt to launch from a sling shot or smash with a sledge hammer. Pumpkins will be composted after this event. 336-373-7786.
Stutts Halloween Yard Haunt: 3415 Deep Green Drive, Greensboro. Yard full of classic Universal monsters and superheroes. See last year's yard at www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUQgcZliXCk.
