Hardister, Brockman, Faircloth all win reelection in N.C. House races
GREENSBORO — N.C. House Majority Whip Jon Hardister won a tight race against first-time candidate Nicole Quick.

Hardister, a Republican, lead with 52.3% to Democrat Quick's 47.7%, with 100% of precincts reporting, according to incomplete and unofficial numbers.

Hardister, first elected in 2012, sought a fifth term in eastern Guilford County's District 59 and his reelection bid has been hotly contested by Quick's neophyte candidacy.

Quick, who has degrees in politics and economics, previously worked in the corporate sector.

Otherwise, House incumbents all appeared to retain their seats, according to unofficial results.

District 58 Rep. Amos Quick, a Democrat, spent much of the day at home grappling with the flu — but had 76.1% of the vote to Republican Clinton Honey's 23.9%.

Democratic Rep. Mary Price “Pricey” Harrison in District 61 ran unopposed.

In District 60, incumbent Cecil Brockman, a Democrat, had roughly 11,000 more votes than challenger Frank Ragsdale.

District 60 includes High Point and smaller areas of Guilford County, including Jamestown.

In District 57, Democrat Ashton Clemmons, with 26 of 27 precincts reporting, had twice as many votes against Republican Chris Meadows. Clemmons had 30,707 votes.

Longtime incumbent Rep. John Faircloth of High Point was enjoying a comfortable lead for his District 62 seat against Democrat Brandon Gray with 29 of 30 precincts reporting.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

