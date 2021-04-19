 Skip to main content
Harris arrives in Greensboro, will pitch Biden's American Jobs Plan
featured

Harris arrives in Greensboro, will pitch Biden's American Jobs Plan

Harris Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris walks down the steps of Air Force 2 in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, April 19, 2021.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the city late this morning to promote President Joe Biden's revolutionary American Jobs Plan.

Under an overcast sky at Piedmont Triad International Airport, she was greeted by a number of dignitaries, including Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro.

From PTI, Harris will head to GTCC and the Thomas Built Buses manufacturing plant in High Point to talk about growing job opportunities in the state.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

