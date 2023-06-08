HARRY POTTER LIVE: Cars fly, trees fight back, monsters are on the loose and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra is on the stage. Yes, it’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” on a giant screen while the live orchestra plays John Williams’ score. Two shows: 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Fore more information, visit greensborosymphony.org.