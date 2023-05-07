Josh Hartle turned in a sorely needed pitching performance, and No. 2 Wake Forest held off a late rally by No. 17 Boston College to take a 4-2 victory on Sunday, giving the Demon Deacons their eighth ACC series win in 2023.

Hartle (9-2) threw seven innings of six-hit ball to give a break to the bullpen. He gave up a second-inning homer to Joe Vetrano, but struck out eight and walked one for the Deacs (39-7, 18-5 ACC).

“I think the difference in today’s game was really Josh Hartle, who obviously was outstanding today,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. “He can’t throw a whole lot better than that. (He) made the one mistake on the hanging breaking ball to Vetrano, but other than that, Josh locked it down.”

Vetrano homered in his previous at-bat, which was a 12th-inning leadoff blast that helped the Eagles (30-16, 14-13 ACC) take an 11-9 victory. Hartle acknowledged his mistake on Sunday, and his determination not to do it again.

“I didn’t want him to get extended, and he got extended and he’s a very good player. He does what he does. But I knew the rest of the game, he wasn’t going to get extended on anything,” he said.

Vetrano struck out his next three times at bat. His home run tied the game at 1 after Nick Kurtz homered to left-center field in the bottom of the first. Wake Forest took a 2-1 lead in the second inning when designated hitter Danny Corona homered to right field off BC starter Eric Schroeder (5-4).

Wake Forest would get runners in scoring position in the next four innings, but none of them crossed the plate. The team’s luck finally changed in the seventh inning when Brock Wilken and Pierce Bennett came up with back-to-back doubles. Wilken scored on Bennett’s hit and Bennett, who got to third on an infield out, scored on Bennett Lee’s sacrifice fly to center field.

Relievers Seth Keener and Joe Ariola finished the eighth without damage, setting up the last gasp for Boston College.

Vince Cimini opened the ninth with a single off Michael Massey. After a strikeout, Adonys Guzman singled deep to right-center field. Bennett fielded the ball and threw it to second-baseman Justin Johnson, who relayed it to catcher Lee, who tagged Cimini out at the plate.

Two walks loaded the bases and Barry Walsh’s single Chris Markovich, who ran for Guzman. Peter Burns then hit into a fielder’s choice that shortstop Marek Houston fielded. His toss to Justin Johnson barely beat Walsh to the bag. As the Demon Deacons stormed out ot the dugout to celebrate, BC coach Mike Gambino headed toward home plate to request a review of the call, which was upheld.

NOTES: The three-game series between Boston College and Wake Forest set a school attendance record. In all, 6,155 people attended the three games at David L. Couch Ballpark ... As the Demon Deacons were winning, top-ranked LSU was taking a pounding from Auburn, losing the game 12-2 and dropping the series to the Tigers of Alabama ... After playing UNC Greensboro on Tuesday, the Deacs have a weekend series at Florida State. They’ll be on the road for UNC Wilmington on May 16 and wrap up the regular season at home against Virginia Tech on May 18-20 before going to the ACC tournament on May 23-26 in Durham.