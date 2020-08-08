BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick raced to his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, outlasting Brad Keselowski in overtime Saturday in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway.
Keselowski was denied again in his home state. He’s never won a Cup race at Michigan, but it would have been a tall order to overcome a dominant Harvick on this day. Harvick won for the fourth time at MIS — and three of those victories have been in the last three years.
Ford has now won five straight Cup races at Michigan and swept the top two spots Saturday with Harvick and Keselowski. Martin Truex Jr. was third, followed by Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.
Busch remained winless on the year with five races left in the regular season.
It was a clean race until the final stage, when several cautions forced Harvick to navigate some tricky restarts. There was even a brief red flag at one point for track cleaning.
The race went to overtime after Christopher Bell made contact with Austin Dillon to bring out the final caution.
Starting this weekend, NASCAR is incorporating the “choose rule” into the restart procedure for all national series races except those on road courses and superspeedways. As drivers approach a designated spot, they must commit to the inside or outside lane for the restart.
On the final restart, both Harvick and Chase Elliott picked the outside, while Keselowski and Denny Hamlin went inside. Harvick’s No. 4 and Keselowski’s No. 2 raced side by side for a bit, but Harvick had a clear lead out of Turn 4, then held on for another lap to win.
Cindric wins again at Road America
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Austin Cindric won a race that drove him to tears, though not in the way you might expect.
Cindric waited through a lightning delay Saturday at Road America and dealt with numerous caution flags on his way to his fourth victory in his last five Xfinity Series races. But the biggest obstacle of all might have been underneath his right eyelid.
“I’m sorry if I’m blinking a lot, but I got something in my eye halfway through the race, and it hurt so bad,” Cindric said during his post-race interview.
Cindric led early on, fell off the pace after the weather delay, then charged back toward the front about two-thirds of the way through the race. He stayed ahead through two caution flags in the last six laps and beat A.J. Allmendinger by 1.318 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.