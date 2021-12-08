Have questions about Boom Supersonic, PTI's potential jet maker? We've got answers.

In June, United Airlines announced it would buy 15 of Overture jets for an undisclosed price, with an option to buy 35 more. Delivery is expected in 2025, with the first passenger flight anticipated in 2029, according to a United Airlines press release.

"Boom's vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry's most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flight experience," United CEO Scott Kirby said in a press release. "Our mission has always been about connecting people and now working with Boom, we'll be able to do that on an even greater scale."

What's the timeline?

Boom plans to break ground on a new manufacturing facility in 2022. Its first Overture planes will be complete by 2025 and in the air by 2026.

United Airlines expects to carry passengers on its Overture fleet by 2029.

What are the plane's specifications?

The 205-foot Overture jet can fly at Mach 1.7, or about 1,300 mph — faster than the speed of sound and twice the speed of today's fastest airliners. The plane can hold 65 to 88 passengers and fly as far as 4,888 miles at a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet.