EFLAND — There’s a potential threat to wildlife roaming the woods of Orange County. He's tusked, furry and cuddly.

Orange County Animal Services is seeking the public’s help in finding the home of a large wayward pig in Efland.

“We are hoping to find the owner of this pig that is currently loose,” Orange County Animal Services wrote in a Facebook post. “Our officers are working to safely confine the pig, and hoping that someone has been missing a pig so that it does not have to enter a shelter.”

Animal services says they got a call from an Efland resident who spotted the pig hanging out in their yard last week. They made attempts to confine the swine, but the “pig appears to be somewhat fearful of humans and clever at avoiding confinement,” said Orange County Animal Services spokeswoman Tesille Fox.

The owner has not yet been found, but Fox says many pigs end up loose in the wild when they grow up and their owners underestimate the responsibility of caring for the animals.

"We do know that many owned or pet pigs end up in this situation due to people not understanding how big they will get and how much work is required for proper care," she said.

This furry beast was lauded in Facebook comments as an “adorable baby,” “a big boy” and “one happy dude!”

But don’t be fooled: Pigs, feral hogs or wild boars can be destructive to wildlife habitats and are responsible for causing an estimated $1.5 billion per year in damages to crops, landscaping and cultural sites across the U.S., according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The hogs also carry a variety of diseases that pose “substantial risk” to livestock, wildlife, humans and even pets, the commission says.

So, Orange County authorities do not want to let this pig roam freely.

This self-willed swine has the appearance of a wild boar due to its size and two big tusks protruding from its mouth. But all pigs grow tusks, regardless of whether they are wild or domesticated.

Most female pigs grow tusks that don’t grow large enough to stick out, which means our double-tusked pig on the loose may be a boy.

“Sometimes otherwise gentle pigs can appear aggressive when they’re scared or feel threatened,” Anna O’Neal, founder and primary caretaker at a Chapel Hill animal sanctuary, wrote in an email. “I sure hope they can capture him and get him to safety and either find the owner or get him to a sanctuary.”

As to the origins of the hog? No one is sure. It might have been a domesticated pig released illegally.