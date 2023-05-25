LET IT GO SOME MORE: If you hadn't yet seen "Frozen" at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro, there's still time. The Broadway touring production features six shows over this long holiday weekend: One each on Thursday (7:30 p.m.) and Friday (8 p.m.) and two on Saturday (2 p.m. and 8 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.). The run ends with four more shows next weekend. Tickets start at $29. Go to tangercenter.com/events for more info.