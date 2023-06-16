By Jeri Rowe

Her name is Story Hawthorne, and for years, she had no place she could call home.

Story never knew her dad. She didn’t know her mom. She died right after she was born. For three years, she lived with her older sister in an orphanage in Burundi. That’s their home country in east Africa, one of the poorest nations in the world.

One day, during Burundi’s ongoing civil war, soldiers stormed through the orphanage, and Story and her sister hid under the bed. They escaped, and for their own safety, they were placed in a foster home in Africa.

A year later, they flew to North Carolina, a place they couldn’t point to on a map.

Story lived with two foster families. None of them worked out. By age 8, Story and her sister were split up. Her sister is placed with one foster family; Story with another. Story felt unloved, forgotten and alone.

By age 9, Story found herself alone getting ready for her third foster home. When she arrived, she stood mute in a front yard in east Greensboro, looked up and saw a woman standing on a front porch at the top of a set of brick steps.

“Hi, welcome,” she says, her arms open wide.

Story walked up and into a home where she met three other girls. Story heard they would be her sisters. Right then, in a den wallpapered with family pictures, everyone circled up and hugged.

“We’re all family here,” the woman says.

That’s the Rev. Dr. Helen Hawthorne. Story calls her Mom.

Two Sundays ago, Story graduated from Dudley High, and next fall, she will enroll in N.C. Central University to study mass communication. Two weeks ago, she received a Pell Grant from the federal government that will cover her college costs at NC Central.

Story dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist, a news anchor, and she wants to help other people tell their stories. She knows how important it is. She knows how important it was to her.

Music is big with her story. So is the support of teachers, counselors, band directors and the woman she will forever call Mom.

Yet, step back a bit, and the theme of Story’s life crystalizes into two words.

She survived.

A Dream Seen

Her story begins in October 2014, six months after the group hug in Dr. Hawthorne’s home.

Story had just started fourth grade at Washington Montessori Elementary School, where her foster mom worked as a teacher’s assistant. On a bitter cold Saturday morning, Story stands with her in front of the Farmers Market off Yanceyville Street.

She’s come to see the NC A&T Homecoming Parade. She’s never seen a parade before. She fidgets from foot to foot, trying to stay warm. But she forgets how cold she is as soon as she sees them.

The Blue and Gold Marching Machine of A&T.

An energy Story never felt before swirls around her. It’s the horns, the snare drums and the slap-slap-slap of marching feet hitting the blacktop. She sees two people out front twirling what look like big sticks. And they’re dancing, really dancing.

Twenty minutes later, up comes Dudley High’s marching band. They’re not as big as A&T’s band. But they’re just as loud, raucous, and energetic. Story immediately sees the similarities, especially when she spots two people out front twirling big sticks.

Story can’t take her eyes off them.

“What are those?” she asks her foster mom.

“They’re drum majors, Story,” she responds.

“Can I be one?” Story asks.

“Story,” her foster mom says, “You can do anything.”

Can she? Story wants to find out.

‘Story, You Got This!’

By sixth grade, Story enters Hairston Middle and wants to get involved with music as soon as possible. She starts with the school chorus. She tells her teacher she can’t sing. Story then gets moved to the band. She wants to play, as she says, “something with buttons.”

She first chooses a trombone. The trombone’s slide throws her off. She then chooses an alto saxophone. She hopes music helps her find her place. It does.

Music helps story shed her shyness. She becomes more outgoing and hears her teachers tell her, “Story, you got this!”

From third grade to seventh grade, she spends four years in therapy, and she begins to open up to others. Story is no longer, as she says today, a “closed box.” She shares her story with therapists, and she shares her story with her foster mom. She listens.

Dr. Hawthorne has three grown children of her own. Once they leave the house, she began fostering girls every two years, starting in 2006. She has fostered four. Story became the fifth. In November 2016, two weeks before Thanksgiving, she adopted Story.

Just like she did the other four girls.

“I want you to have your own voice,” she tells Story. “I want you to know who you are and know who you want to be. I want you to know you are loved. We’re here for you.”

As Story becomes more secure in her life, she keeps thinking about what mesmerized her on that bitter cold Saturday morning on Yanceyville Street. That is her dream. She tells her teachers at Hairston Middle her dream: At Dudley High, she wants to be a drum major.

The Work Begins

As she begins high school as a freshman at The Middle College at Bennett, Story feels energized.

She gets reacquainted with her biological sister, Hayden Hunter, a sophomore at The Middle College. She also joins Dudley’s Marching Band of Thunder, and that summer, she walks into the school’s band room and sees rows of chairs and a cluster of waiting musicians.

“Welcome to mini-camp,” one of them says.

With her alto sax in hand, Story joins other would-be marching band members. For two weeks, they rehearse and memorize music. Story keeps thinking, “So many notes.”

Then comes band camp. And a song.

Early in the morning

You got to get down!

You got to get down!

As they march to the stadium to begin band camp at 8 in the morning, Story and every band member sing. They stay until 8 at night. For two weeks, they rehearse music, practice marching routines in the parking lot at Lincoln Middle School, and exercise.

Every morning for two weeks, Story runs a mile. She lays on her back, lifts her legs six inches off the ground near the bleachers and holds them for minutes on end. She runs up and down the bleachers 10 times at Dudley’s J.A. Tarpley Stadium.

On the first day of the bleacher runs, she wears ballerina slippers. “Baby doll shoes,” she calls them today. Not the best.

Story gets home, and once again, confides with Dr. Hawthorne.

“Mom, I don’t think I can do it,” she says.

Dr. Hawthorne looks at her daughter and remembers her dream.

“You want it, right?” she asks.

Story doesn’t hesitate.

“I want it bad!” she responds.

One of Story’s friends quits after the first day. Story sticks with it.

A Dream Realized

Story becomes part of Dudley’s Marching Band of Thunder and learns the band’s motto of the seven Cs. Those seven Cs are confidence, competence, cooperation, commitment, communication, consideration, and concentration.

Every band member knows them by heart. They shout them out, even when they march. And Story, she can march.

Band members are told to lift their knees as high as their waist, about 90 degrees from the ground. Not Story. She lifts her knees about 140 degrees from the ground, so high she can hit her chin. She knows because she hit her chin once.

She gives the band her all, marching, music, everything. Her sophomore year, she becomes a co-section leader of the band’s woodwind section. By the year’s end, Story gets the question she dreamed of hearing since she was a fourth-grader shivering beside a parade route.

“I want you to be our next drum major,” says Maurice Hamilton, Dudley’s assistant band director and social studies teacher who supervises the drum majors. “Are you up for it? You don’t have to answer right now. It’s a big step, and you’ll have to work hard for it. Think about it and let me know.”

A week later, Story gives Hamilton her answer. She says yes.

“You set the foundation,” he tells her. “You have to be strong. If you’re not strong, your band won’t be strong.”

Story gets to work.

“I gotta get this right,” she tells herself.

Story Makes History

That summer, as she trains with the band’s other two drum majors, Story learns about leadership. She also learns how to communicate effectively and blow a whistle to elicit commands that’ll move dozens of musicians in a split second.

She watches drum major videos. She works on her marching. And she works on mastering the big stick that once mesmerized her –– the five-pound drum major mace. She learns to toss it in the air, dance with it and move with it as she marches.

“Treat it like it’s your baby,” Hamilton tells her.

Story practices with her mace constantly –– so much she even hits herself with it above her right eye. Meanwhile, she thinks often of the first C in band’s 7 Cs motto, especially during her two grueling weeks of band camp.

Hamilton reminds her of that first C during the drill known as “Six Inches.”

“Story, the first C is confidence,” Hamilton yells to Story as she held her legs six inches from the ground. “If you don’t have confidence, your band won’t have confidence. How hard do you want it, Story? How bad do you want it? Hold it now!”

She does. For two minutes, she holds her legs six inches above the ground. By the first Friday night in fall of 2021, she leads the Marching Band of Thunder into the stadium with her knees nearly hitting her chin.

She hears people shouting and calling her name. Story knows she has something to prove. But she knows she has earned it.

She becomes one of the few female drum majors in the storied history of Dudley High, Guilford County’s first Black school. Story feels a part of history at a school that opened in 1929. The next year, Story makes history.

She and sophomore Mackenzie Stanley become the school’s first female duo drum majors.

That’s a proud moment for Story.

“Being women, we set a trend,” Story says today. “We heard the negative. Why two girls? That showed us we had a lot to prove. We had to come hard and represent women, and that was a very good feeling.

“Old heads (veteran band members and Dudley band alumni) were telling us how good we did, and how strong we are. We just continued to do our best, writing our story.”

Writing your story?

“You go through things for a reason so you can tell your story,” Story says. “Your story shapes you. There’s this quote I remember from Michelle Obama. She says, ‘Your story is what you have, what you always will have. It is something you own. ‘

“Our story is never over. It’s always evolving,” she says. “We hold the pen. We just have to make sure the pen doesn’t run out.”

Writing A Different Story

The Rev. Dr. Helen Hawthorne is 63, a mother of eight and a grandmother of seven. After working as a teacher’s assistant at Washington Montessori for 16 years, she has stepped away from the classroom to spend more time with her family and her faith.

She holds church services in her den amid her constellation of family pictures covering every wall. Occupying one wall above her favorite chair are the graduation photos of the girls she adopted –– three Black, one white and one orphan from east Africa.

Ask her why she adopted five young girls after raising three children of her own, and she doesn’t hesitate.

“I felt I had the space,” she says. “Most of all, I had love in my heart.”

As Story gets ready to continue her life after Dudley High, she thinks of all the people who helped get her there.

Like Sharrone Honor, her English teacher; and Deitrah Watts, her math teacher, at Hairston. They supported her and helped with her college applications.

And Norman Walker Jr. the assistant principal at Hairston. He, along with Honor and Watts, helped Story meet WFMY anchor Tracy McCain on her last day of school at Hairston.

“She told me ‘You’re the perfect role model,’” McCain said during a minute-long segment on the meeting that aired on WFMY’s “The Good Morning Show.” “And I was like, ‘Really? You’re going to make me cry.’”

Then there’s Maurice Hamilton. He helped make her dream come true. And Tiffany Rouse. She’s the counselor at Dudley High who helped Story’s odyssey get attention. And of course, the Rev. Dr. Helen Hawthorne. She helped Story shed her pain and grow.

“She saw the wounds, the invisible scars,” Story says. “She told me, ‘When you’re ready to talk, I’m always here.’ Of all the mothers I’ve had, she was the one who brought me out of my hole. She made me feel like I belonged.”

On a recent morning, Story sits in a chair in her front yard underneath a tree. She’s wearing the bright yellow shirt of Dudley’s Marching Band of Thunder. On the back, in blue letters, is the band’s mantra: Excellence Through Commitment and Dedication.

Story understands it well. She also understands her story.

She lost her mother. She lost her home country of Burundi. She lost her first name, Alice, in the orphanage. She lost the two families in North Carolina who fostered her. The one thing she didn’t lose? Her sister.

When she arrived at Dr. Hawthorne’s home nine years ago, she was a little girl who stood mute in front of those brick steps. She felt unloved and invisible, and she had no idea where her story would go next.

“At that point, I felt nobody wanted me,” she says. “I was a child with no home. My mom died. I’d been through a war, and I told myself, ‘What are you going to put on me?’”

She found out. She found a house full of love and support, and she found schools full of love and support. And she found herself. She’s now writing the rest of her story.

She’s far from done.

Jeri Rowe, a former columnist at the News & Record, is the senior writer at High Point University. He interviewed 12 graduating seniors as part of the annual Senior Spotlight project for Guilford County Schools.