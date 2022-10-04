Hay sculptures, bands, Elvis impersonator and 50 vendors at Mayodan's What the Hay Fest Saturday

MAYODAN — Hay bale sculptors here are rushing to construct their straw masterpieces this week after last week's rainy assault from Hurricane Ian's aftermath interrupted building— a top feature of Oct. 8's What the Hay Fest here.

The annual downtown street party has organizers busy making space for 50 arts and crafts and food vendors bound for the family-friendly event.

Sponsored by Carollwood Farms and hosted by the Mayodan Merchants Association, this year's festival will feature a beer garden, lots of live music and performances by regional Elvis impersonator Stephen Freeman, back in all of his rhinestone-studded glory after popular performances in recent years.

Local dance groups will also entertain crowds throughout the day and the autumnal party, which runs from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., promises plenty of activities for children, said organizer Melanie Barnes.

Included in the music lineup are: the Hubert Lawson Band from 10:30 a.m.- noon; Freeman from 1-2 p.m.; the Bullet Band from 3-4:30 p.m.; Carolina Kool Band from 5-6:30 p.m. and Too Much Sylvia from 7-9 p.m.

Festival goers, provided with maps of hay bale sculptures at Elliott Duncan Memorial Park and throughout the Mayodan area, will also have the chance to vote for their favorite straw renderings during the event. Winners will be announced at the end of October.

So far, hay builders have used wheels of straw to construct a formidable castle, a set of bar bells, a blue jay, and more.

No pets or skateboards are allowed at the event.

For more information, call Barnes at (336) 548-2273.