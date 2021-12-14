 Skip to main content
Hayes-Greene reelected chair of Guilford school board
Hayes-Greene reelected chair of Guilford school board

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education reelected Deena Hayes-Greene as chairwoman and Winston McGregor as vice chairwoman at the board's meeting on Tuesday night.

Hayes-Greene won reelection on a 6-3 vote along party lines, gaining the support of all the board's Democrats and no Republicans.

She has been a school board member since 2002.

McGregor was elected vice chair by a 5-4 vote. Democrat Deborah Napper and the board's three Republicans supported Linda Welborn instead.

Deena Hayes-Greene

Hayes-Greene

 Andrew Krech/News & Record

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.​

