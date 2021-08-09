Heavy rains are expected in NC’s future

“I’m not at all surprised,” Brian Magi, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at UNC Charlotte, said of the recent rain-related spills. “The pressure is on with all of our built systems.”

The number of extreme precipitation events in NC has increased over the last decade, Magi said. As climate change warms the atmosphere, scientists say, the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere increases. That means more heavy rainfall events.

While the number of storm and flooding events in North Carolina over the past 20 years has fluctuated significantly, NCEI says, 2020 saw more floods and flash floods in Mecklenburg County than in the previous three years combined.

A report by the N.C. Institute for Climate Studies, a University of North Carolina system research institute, updated in 2020, says extreme precipitation frequency and intensity in North Carolina is very likely to increase thanks to increases in atmospheric water vapor content. Heavy rainfall accompanying hurricanes that pass near or over the state is also very likely to increase, the report said, increasing the potential for freshwater flooding in the state.

“Storms are unpredictable, but we can predict that there will be more storms,” said Jennifer Frost, public affairs manager of Charlotte Water.