Help is on the way for small businesses in NC counties

“We were astounded by the number and quality of the applications, so we decided to increase the foundation’s commitment and help even more downtown communities bounce back,” said Stephen De May, North Carolina president of Duke Energy, in the press release.

The grants are given to local nonprofits centered around downtown revitalization to set up microgrant programs. Organizations may award individual businesses microgrants between $500 to $2,500.

The grant program will focus on businesses with 50 employees or less and may be used for expenses of a past project a business has completed.

The town of Kinston, county seat for Lenoir, was driven by the tobacco industry and its lumber and cotton mills in the 1900s. Prosperity came to a halt in the 1960s and revitalization efforts started not long after.

Downtown Kinston Revitalization, previously known as Pride of Kinston is tasked with beautifying, preserving and improving what downtown Kinston has to offer and noted that the pandemic has made their goal a challenge.

Sarah Arney, community development planner for Kinston, said that the grant came at the perfect time.