HELPING FAMILIES: The Family Support Network of Central Carolina holds its sixth annual UNITE Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. The festival provides resources for families of children with disabilities or special healthcare needs. Activities include storytellers, a drum circle, games, dance performances, face painting, music, a fire truck and more. It’s free. www.fsncc.org/unite.
