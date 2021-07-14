Helping Hands

Grants
The Foundation For The Carolinas, through its Foundation For a Healthy Carolina fund, recently awarded Hospice of Davidson County a $36,000 grant to support the funding of TapCloud, the agency’s telehealth program.
In use since 2019 at the nonprofit, TapCloud provides additional access to the Hospice of Davidson County care team between visits and connects families located across the county, state and country to members of the patient’s care team.
The TapCloud app, which can be downloaded on a smart device, allows direct communication with the patient’s clinical care providers. In addition, permitted family members and loved ones can access up-to-date communication daily. The app also allows the care team to speak directly with the patient and/or family and provides daily care plans, instructions and medication reminders.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.