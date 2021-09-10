Helping Hands

Announcements
Crossroads: Pathways to Success is looking to develop new opportunities and programs, possibly within the Guilford County Schools system, via a life skills program for middle and high schools.
The nonprofit offers free workshops to Black male youth from noon to 3:30 p.m. twice a month during the academic school year on the following topics: College preparation, impression management, interview skills, dressing for success, proper rules of etiquette, community service, technology trends in the 21st century, full court basketball fitness, understanding basic laws and civil rights, community service events, and field trips.
Meetings are held over Zoom during COVID-19 or at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St. in Greensboro.
For information, visit https://crossroadspts.org/ or tinyurl.com/4e346tfu.
* * * *
The Salvation Army of High Point will set out red kettles and be ringing bells from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Hobby Lobby on North Main Street in High Point. Also, shoppers can support The Salvation Army and The United Way of Greater High Point this holiday season by rounding up at the register when checking out at their local Harris Teeter.
Local companies, businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals who are interested in volunteering to ring bells, can pick a date, time and location by visiting www.registertoring.com and entering their zip code. The Salvation Army is also hiring seasonal bell ringers. To apply, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or visit 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
* * * *
The Guilford Education Alliance is seeking volunteers who can work in the Teacher Supply Warehouse in the afternoon between 2 and 6 p.m. Two-hour time slots are available, Tuesdays through Thursdays.
Volunteers check teachers in as they come into shop, restock shelves and more.
To sign up, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c49a4a72ea3f58-volunteer.
The warehouse is at 311 Pomona Drive, Suite E in Greensboro.
For information, contact Deborah Seagrove at tsw@GEANC.org or call 336-841-4332.
Also, the alliance does have an Amazon wish list; visit www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2SZH36WPM4AM2?ref_=wl_share.
* * * *
Through September, the residents of Abbotswood at Irving Park, a Greensboro senior living community at 3504 Flint St., are collecting classroom, food and hygiene supplies for BackPack Beginnings. This nonprofit works to deliver child-centric services to feed, comfort and clothe children in need year-round.
For information, call 336-282-8870 or visit https://backpackbeginnings.org/.
* * * *
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro will celebrate World Gorilla Day (held annually on Sept. 24) on Sept. 25. The zoo is partnering with institutions across the globe as part of Gorillas on the Line ... Answer the Call, a cell phone recycling initiative.
Bring in an old cell phone, tablet, iPod, MP3 player or e-reader to the zoo’s gorilla habitat in Africa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 25 for recycling and receive a free Gorillas on the Line T-shirt, while supplies last.
The zoo’s gorilla keepers will also be on hand to answer questions about gorillas.
To learn more about the zoo’s efforts on international conservation, visit www.nczoo.org/conservation/international.
* * * *
The Ricky Proehl Golf Classic is set for 8 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Grandover Resort in Greensboro.
A Blue Jeans and Bourbon dinner will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at Proehlific Park in Greensboro, with music by Bandemic.
Proceeds from both events will go to the P.O.W.E.R. of Play Foundation, which funds a number of local charities, as well as scholarships for Triad children to participate in special after-school programs.
For information, contact Natasha Hilburn at 336-665-5233 or visit https://power-of-play-foundation.square.site.
* * * *
Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special car wash to the USO to assist the organization’s support of active duty service members and their families. This fundraiser will run Monday, Sept. 13, through Sept. 26 and takes place at all 84 Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Maryland.
The USO is an organization serving U.S. military members and their families throughout their time of active service. It offers a variety of programs and services focused on connection, strengthening, wellness and resiliency.
