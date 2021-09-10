Helping Hands

Announcements

Crossroads: Pathways to Success is looking to develop new opportunities and programs, possibly within the Guilford County Schools system, via a life skills program for middle and high schools.

The nonprofit offers free workshops to Black male youth from noon to 3:30 p.m. twice a month during the academic school year on the following topics: College preparation, impression management, interview skills, dressing for success, proper rules of etiquette, community service, technology trends in the 21st century, full court basketball fitness, understanding basic laws and civil rights, community service events, and field trips.

Meetings are held over Zoom during COVID-19 or at Providence Baptist Church, 1106 Tuscaloosa St. in Greensboro.

For information, visit https://crossroadspts.org/ or tinyurl.com/4e346tfu.

* * * *

The Salvation Army of High Point will set out red kettles and be ringing bells from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Hobby Lobby on North Main Street in High Point. Also, shoppers can support The Salvation Army and The United Way of Greater High Point this holiday season by rounding up at the register when checking out at their local Harris Teeter.