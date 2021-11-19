Herbal history and traditions spice things up for Thanksgiving

Ginger grows well here, but the rhizome must be harvested before winter. It works well in many sweet and savory dishes, especially gingerbread. Ground ginger is handy but used fresh it has a spicier taste that works well with meats and vegetables as well as sweet dishes.

Thyme often remains in gardens through winter, so it is almost always available fresh. It is a versatile herb that works well in a wide variety of savory dishes and even some sweet dishes for the adventurous.

Nutmeg is always best freshly grated from a whole nutmeg. They are long lasting, and as with many spices, the ground version soon loses its flavor. In the early days, nutmegs were so valuable that fake nutmegs were carved out of wood and used to pad the weight for shipping.

Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomom verum) is the best but is sometimes hard to find, so I usually purchase it online. The cinnamon commonly available in groceries is C. cassia, which is stronger and somewhat harsh.

Cloves are dried flower buds, sold in both ground and whole form. Whole cloves are used to stud meats and fruits or for stewing, while ground cloves are best for baking.