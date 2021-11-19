Herbal history and traditions spice things up for Thanksgiving

In our deeply divided country there are things that transcend our differences and hold us together, among those being familial ties and community traditions.
Our shared history, memories and even the details of our traditions make it work. Our day of Thanksgiving is one of the best of those traditions.
First we are grateful for the volunteers who recognize that others in the community may be in need of food help. Many prepare and deliver meals, others provide the financial resources to see that it happens. No questions are asked of anyone — it is simply offering food, fellowship and closing the circle of community.
The extraordinary part of Thanksgiving is that it is about gratitude, a concept independent of politics and religion. There is no fuss over gifts and only a modicum of decorating. The one-day event is a day of cooking, table setting, catching up with family and friends. The centerpiece of the day, the Thanksgiving meal, is itself full of traditions we carry from year to year and generation to generation.
The 1621 Thanksgiving feast held in Massachusetts, now designated the first Thanksgiving, celebrated a successful, lifesaving harvest. That harvest was thanks to the generosity of the Wampanoag of New England who provided seeds and planting assistance to the colonists, whose food supplies were dwindling.
Colonists brought spices with them to replicate what they were accustomed to eating in their homelands. What they soon realized was that finding adequate food here meant making some adjustments. Fish, fowl and flesh were plentiful if a little different to their tastes. Adding familiar spices and herbs from home made the foods here more palatable.
The Wampanoag introduced corn, beans and squash of several kinds and taught the colonists about local nuts, maple syrup, cranberries, blueberries and other foods readily available. We still enjoy many of the same foods that have marked fall and Thanksgiving celebrations over the past 400 years.
Veggies and herbs native to the Americas
Corn, native to southern Mexico, was first cultivated at least 7,000 years ago and moved with Anasazi, Mogollon and Hohokam peoples into the areas we know as New Mexico and Arizona. By the time colonists arrived, corn had long been growing in New England.
Wild rice (Zizania palustris), the only grain that is native to North America, was harvested very early in the upper Mississippi valley, and remains so by the Ojibwe and other tribes. Properly, it is hand harvested from fresh water tidal areas and roasted, often over cedar. It can be purchased as hand harvested but is costly, and worth the investment for special occasions. Otherwise, a cultivated product is found in most grocery stores, in which case I generally use half wild rice and half brown rice.
Archaeological records report the first evidence of sweet potatoes about 4,500 years ago in Central America. They, too, made their way north as ancestral people traveled. Sweet potatoes are not related to either white potatoes (Peru) or yams (Africa), which also made their way to North America.
The pumpkins we depend on for Halloween, Thanksgiving and general use are in the squash family. Archaeological evidence indicates their origin in Central America about 7,500 years ago. Native Americans often hollowed them, cleaned out the seeds, re-filled the hollow shells with diced pumpkin, water and maple syrup. They were then placed in hot ashes to cook, making what we would recognize as a pumpkin custard. Colonists began adding cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. In 1796, Amelia Simmons published a cookbook with a pie recipe that is much like the one we still make today.
Cranberries are one of North America’s native fruits. Harvesting of cranberries in Provincetown, R.I., was so popular that in December 1773 the town clerk posted a warning: “Voted that any purson should be found getting cranberys before ye twentieth of September exceeding one quart should be liable to pay one doler and have the berys taken away.” Popular then and now with meats, breads and in sweet dishes when sugar or maple syrup is available.
Juniper trees (Juniperus communis) grow naturally in only one western county in North Carolina. They will grow here but are not native to Guilford County. It is the only juniper from which the berries should be eaten, so don’t gather juniper berries from trees in your yard unless you know the identity. We learned from Native Americans to use them to flavor game and fish. They are also used to flavor gin.
There are 112 species of onion that grow in North America, five of them in North Carolina, including the non-native wild garlic (Allium vinale) that grows as a weed in many lawns. My mother always said it was poisonous, which it is not. Every part of all the Allium species is edible, if not particularly appealing. Ramps (Allium tricoccum) are famously strong and offensive to some. My favorite is nodding onion (Allium cernuum), which is as pretty as it is mild. The one we know as chives is Allium schoenoprasum, another non-native but now a herb garden staple.
Spicebush (Lindera benzoin) is a common shrub of forest edges in our area. Its fragrant leaves make a pleasant tea and the bright red berries of fall have a taste reminiscent of allspice and are used as a substitute. They are a bit peppery on first bite but quickly mellow to a citrus/spicy fragrance.
Hazelnuts (Corylus americana) often flavor coffee and dessert dishes now, but were traditionally used in porridge, breads and stews by Native Americans. Hazelnut trees grow here, along with pecans, hickory and black walnuts, all of which produce versatile nuts.
Spices and herbs brought by colonists
Sage has long been used with pork, sausage and stuffing recipes. It is also popular in soups, fried potatoes, cheese and squash dishes including pumpkin. It is an easy-to-grow perennial.
Ginger grows well here, but the rhizome must be harvested before winter. It works well in many sweet and savory dishes, especially gingerbread. Ground ginger is handy but used fresh it has a spicier taste that works well with meats and vegetables as well as sweet dishes.
Thyme often remains in gardens through winter, so it is almost always available fresh. It is a versatile herb that works well in a wide variety of savory dishes and even some sweet dishes for the adventurous.
Nutmeg is always best freshly grated from a whole nutmeg. They are long lasting, and as with many spices, the ground version soon loses its flavor. In the early days, nutmegs were so valuable that fake nutmegs were carved out of wood and used to pad the weight for shipping.
Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomom verum) is the best but is sometimes hard to find, so I usually purchase it online. The cinnamon commonly available in groceries is C. cassia, which is stronger and somewhat harsh.
Cloves are dried flower buds, sold in both ground and whole form. Whole cloves are used to stud meats and fruits or for stewing, while ground cloves are best for baking.
The Earth, lessons from native people and the ingenuity of our ancestors have provided us with a traditional menu that maintains our ties with our history and our community. However, Thanksgiving is about more than food. It is about experiencing a deep sense of appreciation for all that we have been given — food, water, shelter, family, friends and the pleasures, diversity and complexity that is the natural world.
Happy Thanksgiving to all.
Katherine Schlosser is a long-time member of several plant and conservation organizations, many of which she has led. She is an avid reader and an adequate gardener. She may be reached at kathyschlosser@triad.rr.com or 336-855-8022.