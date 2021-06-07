Here's where the Greensboro Grasshoppers are playing this week

Here's where the Triad's professional and college summer-league baseball teams are this week:
Greensboro Grasshoppers
What: Six-game road trip, Minor League Baseball's High-A East League.
Opponent: Hickory (Rangers).
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday.
Notable: The Grasshoppers are 15-15, tied for second place and four games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in the South Division. ... The Crawdads are 12-18.
Next homestand: Starts June 22, Greenville (Red Sox).
Information: gsohoppers.com.
Winston-Salem Dash
What: Six-game homestand, Minor League Baseball's High-A East League.
Opponent: Greenville (Red Sox).
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday.
Notable: The Dash is 15-15, tied for second place with Greenville and two others teams, four games behind Bowling Green (Rays) in the South Division.
Where: Truist Stadium, Winston-Salem.
Information: wsdash.com.
High Point Rockers
What: Six-game road trip, independent Atlantic League.
Opponents: Long Island (Tuesday-Thursday), West Virginia (Friday-Sunday).
Notable: The Rockers are 6-3, a half-game behind Lexington (7-3) in the South Division.
Next homestand: Starts June 15 (Lexington).
Information: highpointrockers.com.
HiToms
What: Four-day homestand, Coastal Plain League team of college players.
When: Wednesday-Saturday.
Opponents: Martinsville, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday; Forest City, 6 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Martinsville, 7 p.m. Friday; Carolina Disco Turkeys, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Finch Field, Thomasville.
Information: hitoms.com.
Carolina Disco Turkeys
What: Four-game road trip, independent team of college players.
When: Wednesday-Saturday.
Opponents: Catawba Valley, 5 p.m. Wednesday; Mooresville, 7 p.m. Thursday; Boone, 6 p.m. Friday; HiToms, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Next homestand: Starts June 23.
Information: discoturkeys.com.