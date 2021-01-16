 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's where to get a COVID-19 test in Guilford County
0 comments

Here's where to get a COVID-19 test in Guilford County

  • 0

Looking to get tested for COVID-19? There are several options in Guilford County. Most locations require pre-registration.

Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.

GREENSBORO

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Friday

Where: Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd.

Pre-register: Text “COVID” to 704-850-6996 or register at https://unityphm.com/campaigns/starmed.

HIGH POINT

When: 1-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Guilford County Division of Public Health parking lot, 501 E. Green Drive, High Point

Note: This is a drive-thru testing site.

Pre-register: www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com

MORE TESTING SITES BELOW VIDEO

UPCOMING TESTING EVENTS

Find testing sites at Cone Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, Old North State Medical Society, and other locations, including CVS and pop-up events.

Jan. 19

3:30-6 p.m. Cone Health at Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Drive up/walk up event. No appointment needed. Info: 336-890-1140.

Jan. 21

3-5:30 p.m. Cone Health at Daystar Church, 1806 Merritt Drive, Greensboro. Drive up/walk up event. No appointment needed. Info: 336-890-1140.

Jan. 30

9:30 a.m.-noon. Registration opens Jan. 21-28. Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine. More info: tapmedicine.com

Feb. 20

9:30 a.m.-noon. Registration opens Feb. 11-18. Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine. More info: tapmedicine.com 

March 27

9:30 a.m.-noon. Registration opens March 18-25. Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine. More info: tapmedicine.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News