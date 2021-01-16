Here's where to get a COVID-19 test in Guilford County

Looking to get tested for COVID-19? There are several options in Guilford County. Most locations require pre-registration.
Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.
GREENSBORO
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday–Friday
Where: Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd.
Pre-register: Text “COVID” to 704-850-6996 or register at https://unityphm.com/campaigns/starmed.
HIGH POINT
When: 1-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Guilford County Division of Public Health parking lot, 501 E. Green Drive, High Point
Note: This is a drive-thru testing site.
Pre-register: www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com
UPCOMING TESTING EVENTS
Find testing sites at Cone Health, Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine, Old North State Medical Society, and other locations, including CVS and pop-up events.
Jan. 19
3:30-6 p.m. Cone Health at Rankin Baptist Church, 3317 Summit Ave., Greensboro. Drive up/walk up event. No appointment needed. Info: 336-890-1140.
Jan. 21
3-5:30 p.m. Cone Health at Daystar Church, 1806 Merritt Drive, Greensboro. Drive up/walk up event. No appointment needed. Info: 336-890-1140.
Jan. 30
9:30 a.m.-noon. Registration opens Jan. 21-28. Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine. More info: tapmedicine.com
Feb. 20
9:30 a.m.-noon. Registration opens Feb. 11-18. Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine. More info: tapmedicine.com
March 27
9:30 a.m.-noon. Registration opens March 18-25. Triad Adult & Pediatric Medicine. More info: tapmedicine.com