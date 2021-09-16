Here's your chance to help set the county districts for the next commissioners election

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is preparing to redraw its eight commissioners districts to reflect population changes revealed by the 2020 Census.

To help voters get involved and understand the process, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has opened a new website to explain the process and offer a chance for the public to submit ideas.

The goal is to help the public suggest ways to distribute neighborhoods, protect communities with common interests or other factors.

The county is redrawing the districts to make sure they are of equal population because an imbalance could give voters in a district too much or too little representation.

Guilford has determined that the median population for a district is 67,622, a figure that represents the county's population divided by eight.

County officials say that District 4 and District 5 have grown apart in population. That creates a problem. As District 5, represented by Commissioner Carly Cooke, has grown, the population in District 4, represented by Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy, has declined.