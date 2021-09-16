Here's your chance to help set the county districts for the next commissioners election

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is preparing to redraw its eight commissioners districts to reflect population changes revealed by the 2020 Census.
To help voters get involved and understand the process, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has opened a new website to explain the process and offer a chance for the public to submit ideas.
The goal is to help the public suggest ways to distribute neighborhoods, protect communities with common interests or other factors.
The county is redrawing the districts to make sure they are of equal population because an imbalance could give voters in a district too much or too little representation.
Guilford has determined that the median population for a district is 67,622, a figure that represents the county's population divided by eight.
County officials say that District 4 and District 5 have grown apart in population. That creates a problem. As District 5, represented by Commissioner Carly Cooke, has grown, the population in District 4, represented by Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy, has declined.
As a result, there is a 20% difference in population between the districts. That is more than twice the difference that would legally trigger redistricting.
The county's new website outlines the factors required to properly redraw those districts. Commissioners will essentially move individual precincts to redistribute the districts' population and rules require that all precincts in a district must be contiguous, for example. Other requirements include a suggestion that the county make an effort to preserve a district's current boundaries as much as possible.
Members of the public can make their own suggestions about how best to move precincts and redistribute the population. The site offers guidelines for residents to "submit a proposal," which will be considered by the county before the commissioners vote on a new plan.
Time is tight, though. Members of the public must offer their ideas by Sept. 30.
The commissioners will hold several meetings in October to discuss the new maps with a deadline of adopting and submitting them to state elections officials in November.
The site can be found at www.redistricting.guilfordcountync.gov.
