HEY, TEACHER!: After a long school year, K-12 teachers are invited to stroll through the Reynolda House Museum of American Art for free through Labor Day. Teachers may call 888-663-1149 or email hello@reynolda.org for more information. Teachers may see three historic house exhibitions: “Black Mountain College: Seedbed of American Art” in the Northwest Bedroom Gallery until Jun. 25; “Coexistence: Nature vs. Nurture” in the West Bedroom Gallery; and “Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda” in the East Bedroom Gallery.