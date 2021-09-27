‘Hidden problem.’ Charlotte LGBTQ+ youth have growing need for housing help

CHARLOTTE — Autumn Davis found herself in an impossible situation a few years ago. She was new to Charlotte and new to motherhood — and after coming out as a lesbian, she nearly lost everything.

She was forced to leave the home she shared with her partner, moved in with a roommate who later got them evicted, entered a relationship with someone who would be abusive and ended up at a women’s shelter with nowhere to go.

“I was in a very dark place,” she said. “It was frustrating, it was sad. It was just a lot of emotions going on. I didn’t know any resources that could help me.”

That’s when Davis got connected with local housing organizations and heard about On Ramp, ran by The Relatives, a local youth crisis center.

“That was kind of a light for me,” the 23-year-old said.

The Relatives recently kicked off construction for a new center to expand its On Ramp program, a drop-in facility for young adults. The center has served a fast-growing number of LGBTQ+ youth, and advocates say the need is greater than ever.