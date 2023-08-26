The Community Clinic of High Point, now on Main Street, will nearly double its space with a planned move this fall into an extensively renovated new clinic at 624 Quaker Lane, Building C, in High Point. The $2.5 million renovation, which is still in progress, will allow the clinic to expand to 10 exam rooms plus one dental treatment room. The new site also provides dedicated space for educational programming. The Community Clinic is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. A private, nonprofit organization, it sees patients from the Archdale, High Point, Jamestown, and Trinity areas who do not have government or private insurance. It employs part-time nurse practitioners but maintains an active roster of 137 volunteers, 40 of whom are medical staff providing direct care to patients. Two new physician volunteers are expected to begin seeing patients this fall.