Cold case solved, High Point police say; Man charged with first-degree murder in 2001 shooting

HIGH POINT — Police charged a High Point man with murder this week in a 2001 cold case shooting where the victim died from complications of his wounds eight years later.

Cedric Dwayne McManus, 39, is being held without bail at the Guilford County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder, police said in a news release. He was served with the arrest warrant on Wednesday, police said.

In 2001, Robert Steven Hilton of Sophia was shot by McManus during an argument inside a cab on Amos Street near West Wills Avenue, police said. At the time, the incident was classified as a robbery, according to police.

In September 2009, Hilton died of complications related to the gunshot wound, police said.

In a 2021 review of the case, which had gone "cold," investigators identified McManus as a suspect.

Police said no further information about the case will be released at this time.