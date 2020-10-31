High Point man killed in crash early Saturday on I-85, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A High Point man died early Saturday after driving the wrong way on Interstate 85 and colliding with a commercial vehicle, Greensboro police said.

Ronnie James, 40, was driving a 2001 Toyota Camry northbound in the southbound lanes of I-85 when he hit the other vehicle about 4:40 a.m. Saturday between South Elm-Eugene Street and U.S. 421, police said in a news release. Both vehicles ran off the road.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was treated for minor injuries by Guilford County EMS. James was pronounced dead at the site of the wreck, police said.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.