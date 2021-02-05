High Point standoff ends after 11 hours, 3 officers wounded, 1 man dead and a question: Why?

HIGH POINT — A tense and tragic 11-hour standoff ended Friday with three police officers wounded and their assailant dead after an exchange of gunfire that filled the night.
The bizarre affair also ended pretty much the way it began — with more questions than answers.
What we do know is that 34-year-old Josue Drumond-Cruz is dead.
On Friday, interim Police Chief Travis Stroud said that officers located two children and a dead woman inside his West English Road residence after he was shot and killed.
The children were unharmed, but what led to the woman's death is unknown — as is her relation to Drumond-Cruz.
Investigators will now have to unravel what happened before police arrived just before midnight Thursday.
Still, Drumond-Cruz may have taken some of those answers with him when he died, especially to the most important question:
Why?
"The man tried to kill three of our officers this morning," Stroud said during a news conference Friday afternoon. "He tried to murder them."
The incident began around 11:15 p.m. Thursday when police, who were responding to an unrelated call, heard nearby gunfire on West English Road and went to investigate.
That's when they saw Drumond-Cruz in his front yard.
"The subject was uncooperative with our officers," Stroud said.
Things quickly deteriorated.
Drumond-Cruz retreated inside the house and came back outside, brandishing what officers said appeared to be an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.
The officers took cover, Stroud said, and called a tactical team and crisis negotiators to the scene.
And so began an 11-hour standoff.
Police were able to ascertain Drumond-Cruz's identity and also learned there were two children and a woman inside the house with him.
The standoff went into the night.
"Hours passed with no contact despite those consistent negotiation efforts," Stroud said.
Around 3:30 a.m., the decision was made to enter the house.
"When our team did breach the door, the offender immediately opened fire on them and struck three police officers," Stroud said.
Police retreated, taking the injured officers with them.
As the officers received medical treatment at High Point Medical Center, warrants obtained against Drumond-Cruz started to stack up.
Stroud said Drumond-Cruz continued to fire shots through walls and windows for several hours.
Officers with the Greensboro Police Department relieved the High Point tactical team that had been on the scene for several hours.
Friday morning. The standoff was in its 11th hour.
"At approximately 10:15 (Friday) morning, the offender fired out," Stroud said.
The Greensboro team of officers fired back, striking and killing Drumond-Cruz.
"When they went in and cleared the house, we found obviously our offender dead," Stroud described. "We also found a female who's deceased. The two children that were in the house ... we located them safely and removed them from the scene."
Stroud said Friday that officers have responded to calls for noise violations at the residence before.
But the violence that transpired, like out of a TV show, Stroud said he's never seen anything like that.
"I've been here 26 years and I can assure you this has not happened," Stroud said. "This is probably the worst phone call and the most stressful day that I have ever had in the history of this police department."
