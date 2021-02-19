High Point's baseball stadium would get millions under new proposal, but some won't play ball

GREENSBORO — High Point leaders thought their new baseball stadium would be a hit three years ago when they asked the county for money. But commissioners balked and the city had to finance the $35 million stadium on its own.

Now, two years after Truist Point ballpark opened, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, with its new Democratic majority, is ready to give the stadium another chance with a $7 million economic development proposal.

But two sitting commissioners and one who barely lost reelection last year are not happy with the incentive plan.

One question they ask: Why now?

Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said the answer is that it's time for the county to help out High Point as it should've done in 2017, when the issue first came up.

And now that Democrats are in the majority for the first time in eight years, Alston said the board is ready to vote in favor of the incentives.

Commissioners held a public hearing Thursday night during their regular meeting. But because the meeting was virtual, the board has decided to wait two days for the public to submit further comments by email before taking a vote.