High School Football Playoffs

Grimsley's Jeiel Melton escapes the tackle of Matthews Butler's Phillip Harris during Friday's NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final at Jamieson Stadium, in Greensboro.
Dudley wide receiver Kafi Abass smiles as he scores a touchdown, in the first half against Mount Tabor in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Mount Tabor's Josiah Banks blocks the punt of Dudley's Milan Summers at the end of the second quarter in the NCHSAA 3AA semifinals, Friday, April 30, 2021 at Mount Tabor. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)
Grimsley's Tyson Resper outruns the Matthews Butler defense to score in the third quarter of Friday's NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final at Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro.
Grimsley's quarterback Alonza Barnett III runs for a touchdown run against Matthews Butler during Friday's NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final in Greensboro.
Grimsley's Tyson Resper makes a catch in the open field durng the second quarter against Matthews Butler in Friday's NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final Friday, April 30, 2021 at Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro, N.C.(LYNN HEY FOR NEWS & RECORD)
Spots in the state championship games were on the line Friday night, as Grimsley and Dudley tried to punch their tickets. Results from both games were not available in time for the News & Record's press time. For results, go to Greensboro.com.
Above: Grimsley's Jeiel Melton escapes the tackle of Matthews Butler's Phillip Harris during Friday's NCHSAA Class 4-A West Regional final at Jamieson Stadium, in Greensboro.
Left: Dudley wide receiver Kafi Abass smiles as he scores a touchdown against Mount Tabor in the first half of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West semifinals at Mount Tabor.
Below: Mount Tabor's Josiah Banks blocks the punt of Dudley's Milan Summers at the end of the second quarter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!