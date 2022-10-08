 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school football scoreboard

  • 0

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley 56, Ragsdale 6

No. 2 Dudley 33, Northeast Guilford 0

No. 4 Northwest Guilford 52, No. 8 Northern Guilford 20

No. 5 Southeast Guilford 36, No. 7 Southwest Guilford 0

Western Guilford 27, No. 6 Page 21

No. 9 Eastern Guilford 55, Atkins 0

No. 10 Southern Guilford 20, Smith 14

ALSO

Cabarrus (Cannon School/Concord Academy) 42, High Point Christian 14

McMichael 63, Morehead 34

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 49, Bishop McGuinness 0

High Point Central 20, Rockingham County 7

People are also reading…

West Stokes 14, Andrews 13

OFF

No. 3 Reidsville

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert