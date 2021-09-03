High school football scoreboard

HSXtra.com top 10
Durham Hillside 30, No. 2 Dudley 14
No. 4 Northern Guilford 50, Western Alamance 0
No. 5 Southeast Guilford 49, Smith 0
No. 6 Northwest Guilford 41, Reynolds 21
Oak Grove 35, No. 8 Ragsdale 6
No. 10 Southwest Guilford 50, High Point Central 0 (Thursday)
Elsewhere
Bishop McGuinness 20, Graham 7
High Point Christian 40, South Iredell 28
Morehead 42, Northeast Guilford 6
Southern Guilford 30, Western Guilford 13
Postponed
Mount Tabor at No. 7 Page; 7 p.m. Sept. 9
South Stokes at McMichael
Canceled
No. 4 Northern Guilford at Eastern Alamance, COVID-19
Western Alamance at No. 9 Eastern Guilford, COVID-19
High Point Christian at North Wake Saints, COVID-19
Andrews at Thomasville, COVID-19