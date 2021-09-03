 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football scoreboard
0 Comments

High school football scoreboard

  • 0

HSXtra.com top 10

Durham Hillside 30, No. 2 Dudley 14

No. 4 Northern Guilford 50, Western Alamance 0

No. 5 Southeast Guilford 49, Smith 0

No. 6 Northwest Guilford 41, Reynolds 21

Oak Grove 35, No. 8 Ragsdale 6

No. 10 Southwest Guilford 50, High Point Central 0 (Thursday)

Elsewhere

Bishop McGuinness 20, Graham 7

High Point Christian 40, South Iredell 28

Morehead 42, Northeast Guilford 6

Southern Guilford 30, Western Guilford 13

Postponed

Mount Tabor at No. 7 Page; 7 p.m. Sept. 9

South Stokes at McMichael

Canceled

No. 4 Northern Guilford at Eastern Alamance, COVID-19

Western Alamance at No. 9 Eastern Guilford, COVID-19

High Point Christian at North Wake Saints, COVID-19

Andrews at Thomasville, COVID-19

Postponed

No. 3 Reidsville at Rockingham County, COVID-19; 11 a.m. Sept. 11

Off

No. 1 Grimsley

No. 3 Reidsville

Rockingham County

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News