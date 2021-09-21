 Skip to main content
High school football standings: Week 6
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

;Conf.;Overall

Davie County;1-0;4-0

Glenn;1-0;2-1

Reagan;1-0;2-2

West Forsyth;1-0;32-1

East Forsyth;0-1;3-1

Mount Tabor;0-1;2-2

Parkland;0-1;1-3

Reynolds;0-1;1-3

Friday’s games

East Forsyth at Davie County

Glenn at Reagan

Reynolds at Mount Tabor

West Forsyth at Parkland

METRO 4-A

;Conf.;Overall

Grimsley;1-0;4-0

Northern Guilford;1-0;4-0

Northwest Guilford;1-0;3-1

Page;1-0;1-3

Ragsdale;0-1;1-3

Southeast Guilford;0-1;2-2

Southwest Guilford;0-1;2-2

Western Guilford;0-1;1-2

Friday’s games

Grimsley at Northwest Guilford (WMYV-48)

Page at Ragsdale

Southeast Guilford at Northern Guilford

Southwest Guilford at Western Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

;Conf.;Overall

Atkins;1-0;1-2

Dudley;1-0;3-1

Eastern Guilford;1-0;2-1

Rockingham County;1-0;2-1

High Point Central;0-1;1-3

Northeast Guilford;0-1;0-4

Smith;0-1;1-3

Southern Guilford;0-1;1-3

Friday’s games

Dudley at Atkins

High Point Central at Eastern Guilford

Rockingham County at Smith

Southern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

MID-STATE 2-A

;Conf. Overall

McMichael;1-0;2-2

North Forsyth;1-0;2-2

Andrews;0-0;1-2

Reidsville;0-0;3-0

Walkertown;0-0;2-2

Morehead;0-1;1-4

West Stokes;0-1;2-1

Friday’s games

Andrews at McMichael

Walkertown at West Stokes

North Forsyth at Reidsville, ppd., COVID-19

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

;Conf.;Overall

Carver;1-0;3-2

Comm. School of Davidson;1-0;2-2

Mountain Island Charter;0-0;3-0

Pine Lake Prep;0-0;1-1

Winston-Salem Prep;0-0;0-3

Bishop McGuinness;0-1;1-3

Christ the King;0-1;1-3

Friday’s games

Bishop McGuinness at Carver

Huntersville Christ the King at Huntersville Lake Norman Charter

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Winston-Salem Prep at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

OTHERS

;Conf.;Overall

a-High Point Christian;0-0;2-1

b-North Davidson;0-0 1-3

b-Oak Grove;0-0;3-1

a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday’s games

Matthews Covenant Day at High Point Christian

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

