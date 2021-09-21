High school football standings: Week 6

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
;Conf.;Overall
Davie County;1-0;4-0
Glenn;1-0;2-1
Reagan;1-0;2-2
West Forsyth;1-0;32-1
East Forsyth;0-1;3-1
Mount Tabor;0-1;2-2
Parkland;0-1;1-3
Reynolds;0-1;1-3
Friday’s games
East Forsyth at Davie County
Glenn at Reagan
Reynolds at Mount Tabor
West Forsyth at Parkland
METRO 4-A
;Conf.;Overall
Grimsley;1-0;4-0
Northern Guilford;1-0;4-0
Northwest Guilford;1-0;3-1
Page;1-0;1-3
Ragsdale;0-1;1-3
Southeast Guilford;0-1;2-2
Southwest Guilford;0-1;2-2
Western Guilford;0-1;1-2
Friday’s games
Grimsley at Northwest Guilford (WMYV-48)
Page at Ragsdale
Southeast Guilford at Northern Guilford
Southwest Guilford at Western Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
;Conf.;Overall
Atkins;1-0;1-2
Dudley;1-0;3-1
Eastern Guilford;1-0;2-1
Rockingham County;1-0;2-1
High Point Central;0-1;1-3
Northeast Guilford;0-1;0-4
Smith;0-1;1-3
Southern Guilford;0-1;1-3
Friday’s games
Dudley at Atkins
High Point Central at Eastern Guilford
Rockingham County at Smith
Southern Guilford at Northeast Guilford
MID-STATE 2-A
;Conf. Overall
McMichael;1-0;2-2
North Forsyth;1-0;2-2
Andrews;0-0;1-2
Reidsville;0-0;3-0
Walkertown;0-0;2-2
Morehead;0-1;1-4
West Stokes;0-1;2-1
Friday’s games
Andrews at McMichael
Walkertown at West Stokes
North Forsyth at Reidsville, ppd., COVID-19
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
;Conf.;Overall
Carver;1-0;3-2
Comm. School of Davidson;1-0;2-2
Mountain Island Charter;0-0;3-0
Pine Lake Prep;0-0;1-1
Winston-Salem Prep;0-0;0-3
Bishop McGuinness;0-1;1-3
Christ the King;0-1;1-3
Friday’s games
Bishop McGuinness at Carver
Huntersville Christ the King at Huntersville Lake Norman Charter
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson
Winston-Salem Prep at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
OTHERS
;Conf.;Overall
a-High Point Christian;0-0;2-1
b-North Davidson;0-0 1-3
b-Oak Grove;0-0;3-1
a-NCISAA; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday’s games
Matthews Covenant Day at High Point Christian
